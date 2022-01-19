Cedar Falls street construction project public meeting is Jan. 25

CEDAR FALLS -- A come-and-go public information meeting on 2022 Street Construction Project, City Project No. RC-000-3230, will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Community Center, 528 Main St.

As a part of the 2022 Street Construction Project, the following streets have been scheduled for construction during the 2022 construction season:

Olive Street from West Fourth to West Sixth streets, full reconstruction; W. 18th Street from Campus to College streets, full reconstruction; Elmwood Avenue from Rainbow Drive to Waterloo Road, asphalt overlay; Hudson Road from W. First to W. 12th streets, asphalt overlay; and Pin Oak Drive from Waterloo Road to Victory Drive, asphalt overlay.

City staff will be present to address and questions, comments or concerns with the planned work at this time. If you are unable to attend the meeting, but have any additional questions, contact Cody Hager or Ben Claypool at (319) 268-5161 with information on the above items, or any other questions on the 2022 Street Construction Project.

