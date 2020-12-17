Cedar Falls state lawmakers share tempered goals in minority party for 2021

"One of the key things I will focus on is mental health," Kressig said. "It has really turned into a significant issue, particularly for our children."

At-large Councilwoman Kelly Dunn noted she was grateful for "any advocacy we can get for our very broken mental health system."

"The fact is, we don't have enough providers, general practitioners, psychiatric providers," she said. "A surplus is great, but at the same time, we're underfunding education and our broken health care system."

Kressig agreed, and said his work on the Public Safety Committee could help divert mentally ill people from jails.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I have no desire to defund the police, but we can give more resources to law enforcement, particularly with mental health issues -- that would lessen the burden for them," he said.

The city's lobbyists, Jon Murphy and Tom Cope, noted their biggest concern for the 2021 Legislature was the uncertainty over whether the property tax backfill would continue -- Cedar Falls' portion is $600,000, Cope said.

"We're concerned that that potentially could be at risk if the state budget situation gets to be problematic this session," Cope said.