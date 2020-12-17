Cedar Falls state lawmakers share tempered goals in minority party for 2021

CEDAR FALLS -- The mental health care crisis, retaining local control and the state's sizable budget surplus were all discussed at the annual meeting between Cedar Falls City Council members and state legislators and lobbyists who represent the city.
State Sen. Eric Giddens of District 30, as well as Reps. Bob Kressig and Dave Williams of Districts 59 and 60 -- all Democrats -- met virtually with Mayor Rob Green, several council members and city staff for the hourlong session Wednesday afternoon.
Legislators opened the session talking about their committee assignments, handed down Tuesday. Giddens will serve as ranking member on the Iowa Senate's transportation and veterans affairs committees, as well as on state government and a budget subcommittee for administration and regulation.
Williams will serve on the agriculture and appropriations committees, a budget subcommittee on education and is the ranking member on a brand-new Iowa House committee on information technology.
"As you know, rural broadband is a big issue," he noted. "Of course, being on the minority party, we are kind of on the outside looking in."
Kressig will serve as ranking member of the House Transportation Committee, "probably the least partisan committee," he noted. He'll also serve on the commerce and public safety committees as well as a budget subcommittee on infrastructure.
"One of the key things I will focus on is mental health," Kressig said. "It has really turned into a significant issue, particularly for our children."
At-large Councilwoman Kelly Dunn noted she was grateful for "any advocacy we can get for our very broken mental health system."
"The fact is, we don't have enough providers, general practitioners, psychiatric providers," she said. "A surplus is great, but at the same time, we're underfunding education and our broken health care system."
Kressig agreed, and said his work on the Public Safety Committee could help divert mentally ill people from jails.
Support Local Journalism
"I have no desire to defund the police, but we can give more resources to law enforcement, particularly with mental health issues -- that would lessen the burden for them," he said.
The city's lobbyists, Jon Murphy and Tom Cope, noted their biggest concern for the 2021 Legislature was the uncertainty over whether the property tax backfill would continue -- Cedar Falls' portion is $600,000, Cope said.
"We're concerned that that potentially could be at risk if the state budget situation gets to be problematic this session," Cope said.
Cope noted he was also concerned about "miscellaneous pieces of legislation" that "basically try to restrict local control," something several on the council asked legislators about.
Kressig said majority Republicans, who control both houses of the Legislature and the governor's office, have been more inclined to provide one set of rules for all cities when they've weighed in on the topic in the past.
"Anything that involves local control has been to take away local control," Giddens said.
Legislators also predicted the state's $700 million budget surplus will disappear, speculating that Republicans aren't likely to spend it on programs hollowed out by the pandemic.
"From my seat in the cheap seats, I think the majority party is gearing up for a tax cut," Williams said.
5 times Cedar Falls City Council meetings got really exciting in 2020
Think Cedar Falls City Council discussions are snooze fests? You won't after reading about these five meetings staff writer Amie Rivers wrote about in 2020.
CEDAR FALLS -- After nearly a month of discussion, the Cedar Falls City Council joined Waterloo in passing a citywide mask mandate on a split …
Not a single city council member wanted to vote on or even discuss a recommendation by the mayor to remove an appointed city commissioner over a Facebook post.
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls City Council on Monday voted 6-1 to proceed with a roundabout at the intersection of Greenhill Road and South Ma…
CEDAR FALLS — When a frequent critic of city government spoke out against business tax exemptions Monday night, the mayor and council decided …
A council member called for the state fire marshal to investigate the way that Cedar Falls firefighters assisted at a fire in Dike last month.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.