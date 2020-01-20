Cedar Falls snow emergency declared for College Hill, downtown areas

CEDAR FALLS -- A snow emergency will be in effect from 8 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday for the purpose of hauling snow from the downtown and College Hill areas of Cedar Falls.

Also included in the snow emergency is the Cedar Falls High School area from the 800 to 1200 block of Division Street.

Any vehicles blocking traffic or parking in the designated areas after that time will be subject to citations and tows at the owner’s expense.

This snow emergency ordinance will be in effect for the Parkade, College Hill and Cedar Falls High School areas only. Parking is prohibited on each street marked with an "Emergency Snow Route" sign.

Motorists are asked to utilize city parking lots for the duration of this declaration.

Additionally, the Cedar Falls Police Department is reminding residents of the 48-hour parking ordinance. With the recent snow fall in the metro area, snow plows and salt trucks need to be able to remove snow in all public right-of-ways to help ensure safe travel throughout the City of Cedar Falls.

Beginning Tuesday at 7 a.m., police will begin ticketing all vehicles in violation of the 48-hour ordinance. Any vehicle not moved within 24 hours after receiving the citation will be towed at the owner’s expense.