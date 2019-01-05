CEDAR FALLS -- The city of Cedar Falls has rolled out a shiny new piece of safety equipment.
On Friday morning, city officials unveiled a new fire engine at the Main Street Fire Station. The new truck, which cost $500,000 plus an estimated $15,000 for hoses, is part of the city’s five-year capital improvements program.
“It’s indicative of city leadership, whether it's staff or council, to have these sort of things in place so we’re not caught behind the 8-ball if a truck goes down,” said Cedar Falls Mayor Jim Brown.
The city’s employees and citizens deserve good equipment that is ready to go when needed, Brown added.
The new truck should be ready for action in a few weeks after hoses and other equipment is installed.
Come summer, the fire truck will be housed in the new Public Safety Building, which city officials estimate will open on July 1.
“I toured it before the holidays, Brown said. "What a great building. It’s going to be impressive to add this truck to our fleet in the new building.”
The engine is similar to other fire engines in the department's fleet, so operators won’t have to be retrained, said Fire Chief John Bostwick.
“In this truck we won’t have to start a generator to turn on some of the scene lights we normally would; they operate off a 12-volt (battery),” Bostwick said. “We expect it to be in service for quite a few years serving our community.”
