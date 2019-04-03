CEDAR FALLS — “Love Rocks” is the shop-for-a-cause event Thursday through Saturday at participating businesses in the Cedar Falls Downtown District, sponsored by Community Main Street.
“The theme encompasses the need for love and loving your community and those around you. This is an opportunity for us to rally around those who do great work, often unnoticed,” said Jenny Boevers, who co-owns Fig & Frolic with her mother, Becky Hiatt. Boevers is chairing the event.
“Cedar Falls retailers have been discussing ways to benefit community charities for a while and developed this concept together,” says Hiatt. “We are hoping it will be the first of more to come.”
Kim Bear, events and promotions coordinator for Community Main Street, says retailers are looking forward to getting shoppers downtown to showcase their spring wares including Easter, home decor and clothing.
“We always do a spring shop hop and the committee decides the direction. Jenny took the idea and rolled it into a weekend-long event” Bear explains.
Customers will have an opportunity to write notes of love and support to charitable organizations. With a donation, they will receive a “LOVE” button while supplies last.
A percentage of each shop’s sales during the weekend will be donated to that shop’s respective charity.
Maps will be available at all 25 participating shops and will include the names of their chosen charity.
Charities chosen are American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Black Hawk County; Ronald McDonald House, Iowa City; Alternatives Pregnancy Center; Northeast Iowa Food Bank; House of Hope; EMBARC and Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Also, Cedar Valley Angels Love Box Program; Audubon Society; American Cancer Society; The Job Foundation; Beyond Pink TEAM; Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter; Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley; Team Reed; Make-A-Wish Iowa; One City; and Allen Hospital Auxiliary and Gift Shop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.