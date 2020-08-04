Cedar Falls, Shell Rock churches to install vicar

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, and Peace Lutheran Church, Shell Rock, will celebrate the installation of Vicar Emmet Bartens on at 8:30 and 10 a.m. services Sunday at Our Redeemer Lutheran, 904 Bluff Street, Cedar Falls.

Bartens, a native of Newton, Illinois, is studying for the Holy Ministry at Concordia Theological Seminary, Fort Wayne, Indiana, and has been assigned vicarage duties at Our Redeemer and Peace Lutheran churches during 2020-2021. He graduated from Concordia University Wisconsin, majoring in parish music with a minor in theological languages.

The congregations welcome Vicar Bartens and his wife, Jaimie,,and their young daughter, Annie. They will reside in Cedar Falls.

