Cedar Falls sets schedule for trash pick-up during holidays

trash carts clip art
SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Holiday Refuse Collection schedule has been announced. City offices will be closed Dec. 24. Residents with Dec. 24 as their collection day should put out their garbage by 7 a.m. Dec. 23.

Large item pickup will resume on Dec. 27.

City offices also will be closed Dec. 31, and trash should be on the curb by 7 a.m. Dec. 30.

Christmas trees will be picked up by appointment only Dec. 27-Jan. 31. Yard waste pickup on Mondays through March 2022 will be done on a call-in basis. Call the public works department to schedule appointments or with questions at (319) 273-8629.

