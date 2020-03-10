Cedar Falls Schools prepares to decentralize kitchens

CEDAR FALLS – School officials are preparing to launch the first phase of a project that will allow each public school in Cedar Falls to have its own kitchen by 2021. At its Monday night meeting, the Cedar Falls Schools Board of Education set a public hearing on food service equipment additions and upgrades for April 13.

Currently, food is hauled from Cedar Falls High School or Peet Junior High to each elementary school, except Aldrich Elementary School, which was built with its own kitchen when it opened in 2018.

“We found out there was much more involvement with the food program there,” said Cedar Falls Schools Superintendent Andy Pattee.

The new decentralized project is part of the 10-year PPEL plan, and each school will be able to prepare and serve their own food with fully functioning kitchens. Officials first brought up the opportunity during discussions of the new high school that is set to be open by 2024.

The first phase includes installing kitchens at North Cedar, Orchard Hill and Hansen elementary schools. Phases II and II will include the rest of the schools that do not have a kitchen.

