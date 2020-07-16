Cedar Falls Schools eyes school reopening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS – The much-anticipated decision on how Cedar Falls Community Schools will begin this fall is still unclear, though the Board of Education is planning for a face-to-face environment while preparing for anything.

“Face-to-face interaction is extremely important for kids. We understand the vital importance of that, but also keeping them safe and secure from this pandemic is extremely important,” Superintendent Andy Pattee said during the board’s Zoom meeting Monday night.

The district will resume school Aug. 24 with safety protocols in place. The return-to-learn plan will include one of the following models: face to face, online or a hybrid of both.

“Each of these frameworks is intended to be flexible so that you can go from a face-to-face environment if there are outbreaks or challenges, move to a hybrid or move to fully online … depending on what the outbreak looks like or what the level of contagion is across our community,” he said.

When school returns in-person, students and staff will see sanitation stations, as well as disinfecting misting stations in all schools with nursing offices and care assessment offices separated.