Cedar Falls Schools eyes school reopening

CEDAR FALLS – The much-anticipated decision on how Cedar Falls Community Schools will begin this fall is still unclear, though the Board of Education is planning for a face-to-face environment while preparing for anything.
“Face-to-face interaction is extremely important for kids. We understand the vital importance of that, but also keeping them safe and secure from this pandemic is extremely important,” Superintendent Andy Pattee said during the board’s Zoom meeting Monday night.
The district will resume school Aug. 24 with safety protocols in place. The return-to-learn plan will include one of the following models: face to face, online or a hybrid of both.
“Each of these frameworks is intended to be flexible so that you can go from a face-to-face environment if there are outbreaks or challenges, move to a hybrid or move to fully online … depending on what the outbreak looks like or what the level of contagion is across our community,” he said.
When school returns in-person, students and staff will see sanitation stations, as well as disinfecting misting stations in all schools with nursing offices and care assessment offices separated.
“At this time, everyone should plan on having a face covering/face shield with them as it will, at least, be required at some time throughout the day,” Pattee said. Disposable masks will be on hand for those without a mask.
A survey of families in the district showed 39.6% preferred mask requirements for specific situations; 34% for all day; and 26.4% no masks.
Students who finished the survey reported 44.5% preferred masks for specific situations, 28.6% all day and 26.9% no mask.
If school resumes in the face-to-face or hybrid model, it will not be possible for each student to have their temperature checked upon entering the building, but visitors will be limited in the first few months.
“We’re going to have to do things more remotely than ever before,” Pattee said. “We’re going to have to control who comes into the buildings and what that access looks like.”
The following plans are being developed:
Face-to-face:
- Students and staff will be present in school with health and safety protocols. Schedules will look similar but with varying passing times/transitions in place.
Hybrid:
- Students will be scheduled into an “A” or “B” day. Most likely the “A” days will be Mondays and Tuesdays and the “B” days Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be staff development days.
Online:
- Students and staff will work virtually. Specific time periods and activities will be set and attendance taken.
In other business, the board:
- Approved an agreement for $93,900 with DecisionEd K-12 Performance Management, a data collection and analytics program the district has been using during the schools’ closures due to COVID-19.
- Danelle Gonnerman was named as board secretary and authorized school business official for 2020-21 school year, and Daniel Lynch was named treasurer.
The next board meeting will be Aug. 10.
