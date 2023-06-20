CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Rotary Club has kicked off its fundraising campaign for an intricate new monument downtown in honor of essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leaders say more than $100,000 has already been raised, putting the club in a good position to reach the $400,000 goal for the future Rotary Plaza in celebration of the club’s 100th birthday.

Work will begin within the next 30 days after planning had been in the works the last three years.

The site sits in the 200 block of First Street between the Little Red Schoolhouse and Behrens-Rapp filling station and will include a paved path connecting the landmarks.

About a year ago, Rotary gained the consent of the City Council to build on the municipal land. The club hopes in six to nine months the plaza will be completed.

“I think it’s important we show appreciation to those who risked their lives to keep our world going,” said Gale Bonsall, project co-chair. “We think this will be an appropriate, good looking, quality project that will accurately depict history.

“We really want it to last 100 years, and we believe it will with a foundation like a house.”

The grey and black monument will sit on a granite base and be two inches thick and 40 feet in diameter. Granite benches will surround it. Three eight- by five-foot granite structures in the center will represent the pandemic heroes – educators and public servants as well as the “sustainers” (factory workers, truck drivers, custodians, and other behind-the-scenes workers who carried on during the pandemic).

Seven stainless steel bands – 12 inches wide, two inches thick and 14 feet tall – will be draped over the plaza, representing the seven continents and the fact the whole world was impacted by COVID-19.

“We initially started with a much smaller project,” said Bonsall. “But we thought with that valuable of downtown ground we better make it quite special.”

What will look like steel lecterns will be placed around the monument with significant donors, Rotary milestones, Rotary philosophy and the meaning of the project outlined on each of them.

Additionally, smaller features like inscriptions and lights are part of the design.

Two trees were removed, the lone issue some councilmembers had with the project last year. At least two trees will replace them. Leaders say a dozen local businesses will play a role in the project.

“It’s so exciting to be at this point,” said Mike Butler, project co-chair, “and it will feel even better when equipment is there and earth is being moved around.”

Checks can be written to “Cedar Falls Rotary Foundation” and mailed to the foundation at PO Box 301, Cedar Falls 50613. A donation also can be made at www.cedarfallsrotary.org/plaza.

Questions can be directed to Bonsall at gale.bonsall@gmail.com and Butler at mike.butler052@gmail.com.