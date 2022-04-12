Cedar Falls, Riverview Center highlight vital partnership during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

CEDAR FALLS – Sexual Assault Awareness Month has brought out the teal in the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department and other area agencies.

Teal ribbon magnets can be seen on police cruisers driving around the city.

In bringing awareness to how more than 1 in 3 women and nearly 1 in 4 men have experienced sexual violence involving physical contact at some point in their lives — and at least 50% of cases go unreported — officials are encouraging citizens to learn more about a partnership with Riverview Center, a 24/7 advocate supporting survivors.

Advocacy is the key for Officer Morgan Hoeft, the Cedar Falls Special Victims Response patrol liaison, when reflecting on the importance of the relationship.

The center’s team supports and backs victims nearly every step of the way, through the therapy, support groups, counseling sessions, to name a few and if wanted, applying for a no-contact order and receiving case updates from law enforcement or a county district attorney's office.

Hoeft highlighted how the center’s team is there for victims whether or not they file a formal complaint with law enforcement and even if a person’s case gains little or no traction in a court of law.

“They make sure you never feel alone,” she said. “They never villainize you, and are always on your side and are there for you emotionally.”

Education is another vital piece, she said, whether it’s understanding the different types of abuse or understanding why one might feel the need to stay in the relationship.

“Offenders use intimidation, or victims may just feel they might not be able to see their kids if they leave the relationship,” she said.“They may feel they have no choice but to stay.”

Riverview Center serves 14 counties in Northeast Iowa and two counties in Illinois. It does a lot during April to educate youths and young adults. The center will present a talk by Michelle Knight, who escaped from 11 years of captivity, torture, and abuse, at its Luncheon of Light at 11 a.m. April 29 at the Bien Venu Event Center in Cedar Falls.

Now known as Lily Rose Lee, Knight disappeared in 2002 after leaving her cousin’s house in Cleveland, Ohio. She would not be seen or heard from again until May 2013 after being rescued from the home of Ariel Castro, who kidnapped her and subjected her to years of abuse.

“She certainly will talk about her experience, but also share what it was about her childhood that perhaps made her particularly vulnerable. She’s an amazing survivor,” said Executive Director Gwen Bramlet-Hecker.

The center’s services include a 24-hour confidential crisis hotline — (888) 557-0310 — legal, medical and social service advocacy, long- and short-term counseling, trauma-informed therapy, transition and basic needs assistance, and more, says its website.

A person can walk in to its offices at 100 E. Park Ave. #250 in Waterloo and on the University of Northern Iowa’s campus.

During a telephone interview, Bramlet-Hecker gave a shout-out to one of its biggest local supporters, the UNI fraternity chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon.

Every April, the fraternity “hosts various events on campus throughout the week dedicated to raising awareness around the issue of sexual assault and educating the community about how they can help stop this issue,” according to its website.

It also raises a few thousand dollars to be donated to the center.

Misconceptions

“A few years ago with the MeToo Movement, it did spark many more conversations about sexual violence and trying to reduce the stigma and the shame surrounding it,” said Bramlet-Hecker. “A couple of the common things that keep people from reporting are the shame and the self-blame of the sexual violence but also oftentimes the criticism or disbelief that people experience.”

Other developments, she said, have been addressed a past misconception, that of the stranger “lurking behind the bush that was going to jump out and attack you.”

“Sixty percent of sexual assault cases are committed by someone that the adult or person knows and likely trusts,” she said “In 93% of child sexual abuse, it is committed by someone known, loved and trusted by the family.”

Bramlet-Hecker said awareness is not about weeding out “bad people.” It’s getting people to recognize the “dynamics within culture and society” and how people use their power to harm others.

“We want to get away from the good guy versus bad guy talk,” Bramlet-Hecker said. “If someone tries to coerce you to have sex, that’s a problem. If someone tries to get you drunk to have sex with you, that’s a problem.”

She also noted how the reaction of the first three people a victim tells of sexual violence they experienced is important and affects how well or poorly a person heals.

Noted Bramlet-Hecker, “We’ve even worked with county attorneys who aren’t able to proceed with a case because there is not enough evidence, but say to the survivor, ‘but you know what, I believe you.’”

As for the process, if someone feels they’ve been sexually abused, it’s best to start by checking into a hospital emergency room, which is when Riverview Center will be brought into the case.

Bramlet-Hecker emphasized at the hospital, the most important aspect is a person’s health. It doesn’t mean a rape kit has to be completed or a report has to be filed.

Plan B One-Step (a morning-after pill that can be used after unprotected sex to prevent pregnancy) anti-STI medications, anti-HIV medications, are some of those health-related offerings.

“Survivors should know that they have the right to take care of their health as much as they do to report or not report,” she said.

