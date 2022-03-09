 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Falls Riders AMETS Chapter 49 to host Fish Fry on Friday

CEDAR FALLS -- AMVETS Riders Chapter 49, 1934 Irving St., will host a Fish Fry on Friday.

Serving is from 5:30 p.m. until fish is gone. Cost is $13 and includes fish, french fries or baked potato, coleslaw and dessert.

Options are dine-in or carry-out.

