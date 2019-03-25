CEDAR FALLS -- Firefighters responded to a spontaneously combusted grease fire at The Horny Toad American Bar and Grill in downtown Cedar Falls Monday morning.
The fire was put out before firefighters arrived, according to news release from John Bostwick, Cedar Fall fire chief.
"The fire occurred inside of restaurant, at 204 Main St., in the back room area when improperly stored cleaning rags spontaneously combusted," according to the release.
An upstairs tenant, Andrew Hancock, reported the fire after he heard a smoke alarm. He then went to the restaurant and used a fire extinguisher and put out the fire.
The restaurant sustained minor damage and is expected to open as normal Tuesday.
Bostwick said the fire highlights the importance of operating smoke alarms to alert people in the event of a fire situation.
"A reminder to restaurants to properly store cleaning products and rags in metal closed containers, ensuring that fire extinguishers are operating and staff understands how to best use the fire extinguishers at the business," said Bostwick. "This fire highlights the importance of operating smoke alarms to alert people in the event of a fire situation."
