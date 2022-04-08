Cedar Falls Resilience Plan presentation April 12

CEDAR FALLS – The city of Cedar Falls will hold a public presentation for the Cedar Falls Resilience Plan from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. April 12 at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St. The Resilience Plan will also be available online at www.cfresilience.com from April 13 to April 27. Citizens will be able to submit input and questions online as well.