 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Cedar Falls Resilience Plan presentation April 12

  • 0
city of cedar falls logo.jfif

CEDAR FALLS – The city of Cedar Falls will hold a public presentation for the Cedar Falls Resilience Plan from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. April 12 at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St. The Resilience Plan will also be available online at www.cfresilience.com from April 13 to April 27. Citizens will be able to submit input and questions online as well.

Following the public review period, the Resilience Plan may be updated based on the collected community feedback. It will then move forward for City Council consideration tentatively scheduled in late spring or early summer 2022.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cedar Falls chase ends in arrest

Cedar Falls chase ends in arrest

CEDAR FALLS — A Raymond woman has been arrested in connection with a chase in a stolen truck following a theft at a Cedar Falls store Sunday a…

Council approves land sale for 150-plus unit apartment complex

Council approves land sale for 150-plus unit apartment complex

On Monday evening, City Council voted unanimously to approve the sale of the land, which lies north of 501 Lakeside St. in northeast Waterloo, to Union Developmental Holdings, LLC., with the developers hoping the sale will qualify them for state tax incentives to build on the land.

Watch Now: Related Video

High winds in the Plains lead to dangerous Nebraska dust storm

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News