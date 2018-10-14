CEDAR FALLS — Hundreds of residents braved cloudy skies and chilly temperatures Saturday to celebrate the season.
Parents and grandparents brought their youngsters downtown for the Fall Family Fun Day hosted by Cedar Falls Community Main Street, while runners and bicyclists gathered across the Cedar River to put their endurance to the test.
“It’s my favorite time of the year, from the leaves changing to the spookiness of Halloween,” said Taylor Kleiner. “It’s a little colder than it usually is, but we wear layers.”
Taylor and her husband, Daniel, of Cedar Falls, brought their children to the Fall Family Fun Day on the corner of Fourth and Main streets, where organizers had free pumpkins, hay rack rides, face painting, a magic show, a scavenger hunt and more.
Their daughter, Layla, 5, was dressed as a mermaid and was anxious to check out the activities. One-year-old Sam was wearing a dragon costume and resting in a stroller.
“It just seemed like something fun to do on a Saturday with the kids,” Daniel said. “We didn’t have any plans, saw the event on Facebook and decided to come down and check it out.”
Carol Lilly, executive director of Cedar Falls Community Main Street, said Fall Family Fun Day is just one of the downtown “Funtober” events scheduled every weekend this month.
“Today’s just a day to celebrate with the kids and to bring families downtown,” Lilly said. “It’s just keeping people out. After the summer activities end people just kind of hibernate inside, and we don’t want that.”
Coldwell Banker, First National Bank and Trapp Realtors were major sponsors of the morning activities.
Families downtown were bundled up as temperatures hovered in the lower 40s. But people were wearing shorts up at Big Woods Lake, where Runners Flat and the Cedar Valley Association for Soft Trails were sponsoring a distance race.
Organizer Scott Gall said about 150 runners participated in the event, including 40 hearty souls who took on a 50-kilometer route, which is just over 31 miles.
Gall noted the distance race coupled with a nearby cyclocross and the downtown event all worked together to generate positive activity in Cedar Falls Saturday.
“We’re slowly but surely getting everybody together, which is cool,” he said. “We’re trying to build a fall endurance festival.”
More than 100 bicycle riders and their families were packed into Tondro Pray Bike Park for the fourth annual Twisted Cross Cyclocross races.
Participants wound their way on grass trails through a twisting, staked course, having to jump off and carry their bikes across obstacles at times.
“We generally get a lot of folks from Des Moines, Iowa City, Cedar Rapids,” said race master Joel Mason. “Cyclocross is on the rise in America. There’s an exodus from road racing due to safety concerns, and more people are sort of gravitating to this kind of racing.”
