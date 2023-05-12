CEDAR FALLS — Shirley Merner has accomplished so much, all in the name of her community.

The lifelong resident was recognized Wednesday as Cedar Falls’ “Representative Citizen” for 2023 during a luncheon at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center alongside many organizations, businesses and innovators who received awards for their roles in the city’s growth.

What gets celebrated gets repeated. That was the theme of the afternoon event jointly held by the city of Cedar Falls and Cedar Falls Utilities for those who helped play a role in the city progressing.

Born at Sartori Memorial Hospital, now MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, Merner grew up on a farm on the edge of Cedar Falls in the Dike School District, graduating in 1961.

Since then, she has made quite the impact.

Merner said she was “absolutely overwhelmed” to receive the honor, given out since 1964. The accolade recognized her work over a lengthy period of time and across the community, her hours of work demonstrating leadership, broad-based service, and a lasting contribution.

Cedar Falls is “totally an evolution of a pioneer settlement to a modern city,” she said. She reflected on how the pandemic reminded residents of some essential attributes: nature, public safety, quality health care and a strong sense of community.

“We have it all right here in Cedar Falls,” she said.

It took an army of dedicated people to build “the best place to call home,” she said. She noted how much there is to do, from trails to restaurants, shopping, museums, concerts, theaters and games.

“There is indeed something for everybody,” she said.

She has enjoy collaborating, building partnerships and motivating others to get involved.

Her two proudest accomplishments were renovating the historic Cedar Falls Depot at Fifth and Main streets into a restaurant, and the founding of the Senior Medicare Patrol, a volunteer public awareness program to protect seniors and others against health care fraud.

“Every single emotion was running through my mind,” she said afterward. “Looking at all the people and remembering the fun and love I had doing it all, and remembering all the results we worked together to accomplish.”

She remembered crying the moment Mayor Rob Green and last year’s honoree, Jim Newcomb, called her last month.

“I mostly couldn’t believe I would be walking the same footsteps of all these people,” Merner said.

Newcomb, in a virtual appearance, told the crowd how Merner’s go-to quote is from Walt Disney: “If you can dream it, you can do it.”

She put a lot of time and energy professionally into the Cedar Falls Community Center and Northeast Iowa Agency on Aging, as well as had stints on the Black Hawk County Gaming Association Board of Directors and Planning and Zoning Commission.

She has sat on various panels, from Community Main Street and Tourism and Visitors Bureau to the Historical Society and Women’s Club. Her current roles include the Community Foundation Board and Health Trust Fund Board. She is also involved in events like Cedar Basin Jazz Festival and Sturgis Falls celebration.

“I’m asking you to take the path alongside me and make Cedar Falls an even better place than I ever dreamed it could be,” she said in closing.

Other recognitions went to:

Kubica Corporation – New Investor Award

Kubica Corporation, a Novi, Michigan, an engineering company specializing in industrial, automotive, and manufacturing software and systems integration solutions, is expanding into the Cedar Falls industrial park and hopes to make Cedar Falls the company’s home base for research and development.

Mayor Rob Green also presented founder and CEO Dennis Kubica and his family with recognition as “honorary residents.”

The Other Place Main Street – Redevelopment Investor Award

The Stedman Family and its partners have been active business owners of The Other Place in Cedar Falls for more than 50 years. The pizza, subs and wings restaurant and sports bar renovated the old L &N Transportation Services building on Main Street into its new location downtown.

Amy Miller, one of those partners and location manager, took to the podium a little emotional to express how she loves her business like a home and believes the new location is now the “older sister” of the original OP location that opened on College Hill in 1970.

Cedar Falls Tourism & Visitors Bureau, Cedar Valley Sports Commission, University of Northern Iowa Athletics – Community Development Partnership Award

The three organizations work together to bring some of the area’s largest visitor events to the UNI-Dome each year. Among them are the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s State Football Playoffs, JVA UNI-Dome Challenge volleyball tournament, USA Wrestling Folkstyle Nationals, and the FIRST Robotics Competition Iowa Regional.

These events come here because of these organizations’ teams and Cedar Falls being a tourist destination, bringing in millions of visitor dollars and supporting area restaurants, hotels and shops.

Hansen’s Dairy Cedar Falls – Continued Investor Award

The location opened in 2007, one of three storefronts in the building at 123 E. 18th St. The Hansen family purchased the building in 2015 and became its sole occupant soon after, operating the dairy store and the adjacent gas station. The new store now includes a food service kitchen and ice cream parlor, indoor/outdoor seating, expanded refrigerated/frozen space, a new building facade and upgraded gas pumps.

Owner Jay Hansen got a chuckle from the crowd when he said some customers come all the way from Wisconsin for his cheese curds and how even a Buffalo Bills football player was raised on its dairy products.

But everything starts with the cow, he emphasized, from the milk to the cream and butter, and Jordan Hansen, his daughter-in-law, explained how the hamburger, cheese curds and milkshake one gets for a meal is “all farm-to-table.”

College Hill Farmers Market and Downtown Cedar Falls Farmers Market – Quality of Life Award

The market’s mission is to foster an enjoyable environment where customers can find quality, local products and provide economic opportunity for local vendors. Through the integrity of its vendors and their products, it provides economic opportunity to local farmers and home-based producers.

But the uniqueness, leaders said, is getting the chance to talk to each of the local farmers, producers, crafters, artisans, and community members to learn where their products and services come from.

CedarStone Senior Living – CFU Energy Innovator Award

The assisted living community, owned by Nelson Construction and Development and managed by Ecumen, offers assisted living and memory care services.

Executive Director Kersten Kleinlein spoke to how the design and construction, especially in the installation of the Variable Refrigerant Flow technology, lends to comfortable living. She said it also lowers utility bills and is a better environmental product.

