Cedar Falls reopens Resilience Plan surveys to public after council complaints

CEDAR FALLS -- After council members bemoaned two recent Resilience Plan surveys didn’t reflect the community because of the low number of participants, the city has opened them back up to the public at the same time as it’s starting the next phase of the plan.

The surveys will be back online at cfresilience.com for Cedar Falls residents to fill out starting Tuesday -- and so will the next phase in the city's Resilience Plan, which are worksheets delving into the topics that came up in the initial round of surveys and workshops.

Residents don't need to have participated in the original workshops of the Resilience Plan to participate in the new worksheets, though the workshops are available for viewing at the website.

"That will be taking the data collected from the public workshops and starting to refine those," said city planner Thom Weintraut. "We'll be looking at topics that come up most frequently, and try to incorporate those into the plan."

The two surveys — on “Built Environment and Ecology” and “Community and Local Economics” — were offered for a period of time this fall, with 285 and 190 respondents, respectively.