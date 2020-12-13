Cedar Falls reopens Resilience Plan surveys to public after council complaints

CEDAR FALLS -- After council members bemoaned two recent Resilience Plan surveys didn’t reflect the community because of the low number of participants, the city has opened them back up to the public at the same time as it’s starting the next phase of the plan.
The surveys will be back online at cfresilience.com for Cedar Falls residents to fill out starting Tuesday -- and so will the next phase in the city's Resilience Plan, which are worksheets delving into the topics that came up in the initial round of surveys and workshops.
Residents don't need to have participated in the original workshops of the Resilience Plan to participate in the new worksheets, though the workshops are available for viewing at the website.
"That will be taking the data collected from the public workshops and starting to refine those," said city planner Thom Weintraut. "We'll be looking at topics that come up most frequently, and try to incorporate those into the plan."
The two surveys — on “Built Environment and Ecology” and “Community and Local Economics” — were offered for a period of time this fall, with 285 and 190 respondents, respectively.
The survey results as presented by consultant Doug Pierce showed that respondents were very interested in things like reparations for the city's Black residents, supporting inexpensive green transportation options, more collaboration with Waterloo and more positive interactions with police.
They were also interested in energy audits for their homes and businesses and subscribing to a local solar power program, and thought the city should focus on increasing walkability and bikeability in Cedar Falls, developing building and zoning codes that were more "habitat sensitive" and improving energy efficiency of existing homes.
After the results were released, city council members complained about what they considered to be a low number of respondents giving input.
“We’ve got 40,000-plus residents in Cedar Falls,” Ward 3 councilmember Daryl Kruse said at a November meeting. “I would question if that’s statistically relevant in making good decisions going forward.”
So the surveys are back up starting Tuesday through Dec. 22, even as the Resilience Plan's progress continue.
"This is a community plan, so the more people that respond, the better able we are to create a plan that reflects the community," Weintraut said.
Those interested in participating in the plan are encouraged to sign up for email notifications on the website, said communication specialist Amanda Huisman. She added an initial plan is slated to be presented to council sometime next spring.
