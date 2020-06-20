Cedar Falls Rec Center to start fitness classes again

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Recreation Center will begin offering a modified fitness class schedule beginning Monday.

Classes will be limited in size and safety measures will be in place.

The multi-purpose room and Fit Gym each will be limited to 10 members and 1 instructor per class. All classes will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Capacity numbers will be evaluated weekly. If needed, a sign-up system will be implemented.

Social distancing guidelines will be implemented by designated floor decals to mark each person’s home base in group exercise area.

Each member and instructor must wear a face mask covering the nose and mouth AT ALL TIMES (a city requirement in city facilities).

Each participant is strongly encouraged to bring their own mat and towel.

Upon the instructor’s discretion, classes may be moved outdoors when possible. Meet in regularly designated space first (Fit Gym or MPR) — masks are not required outside.

Floor fans are prohibited until further notice. Locker rooms will not be available due to the remodel in progress.

