Cedar Falls Rec Center proposes new monthly membership option, student option

Adult and senior citizen resident memberships, currently $175 and $155 per year, would also be offered at $25 per month for both groups.

Youth resident memberships would transition from 12th grade and under to 18 years old and under, to more easily be entered into the system, Lillibridge said. The fee for that group, currently $115 annually, would also be offered at $15 per month. Family memberships would be offered for $260 annually as well as $40 per month.

Lillibridge also proposed a new category of membership, student, which would cover those age 19 through 22 with a college ID. Those fees would be $20 per month.

The fees could go into effect as soon as the month after they're approved by council, Director of Community Development Stephanie Houk Sheetz noted.

"I think it's a great idea," said commissioner Brian Bowman. "I think it could increase your foot traffic in there and give people flexibility."

After instituting a $40 monthly charge for access to the stationary bicycles, which Lillibridge said had "gotten some pushback," he noted there were now enough users that it "completely covers all our costs" in January.