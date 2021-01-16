Cedar Falls Rec Center proposes new monthly membership option, student option

CEDAR FALLS -- Those wanting to use the Cedar Falls Rec Center on a monthly basis will now have that option under a proposal by the center's manager.
J.J. Lillibridge, the city's recreation and programs manager, presented a revised fee schedule for memberships at the Rec Center to Parks and Recreation commissioners Thursday.
The commission unanimously recommended its approval to the City Council, which has final say.
Memberships, currently only paid annually, would be offered monthly in a bid to not lock residents into a yearlong contract, Lillibridge said.
"A lot of people are maybe a little more strapped for money" during the pandemic and resulting economic fallout, Lillibridge said. "We're just looking at opportunities to make it more affordable right now, and less of a commitment."
He noted that besides the pandemic, yearlong contracts may keep University of Northern Iowa students and affluent retirees away, since those groups tend to leave the city in the summer and winter, respectively.
"Not only to start bringing back more members, but gain that retention -- knowing they don't have to do a year at a time," Lillibridge said.
The monthly fees will be higher than annual fees, however.
Adult and senior citizen resident memberships, currently $175 and $155 per year, would also be offered at $25 per month for both groups.
Youth resident memberships would transition from 12th grade and under to 18 years old and under, to more easily be entered into the system, Lillibridge said. The fee for that group, currently $115 annually, would also be offered at $15 per month. Family memberships would be offered for $260 annually as well as $40 per month.
Lillibridge also proposed a new category of membership, student, which would cover those age 19 through 22 with a college ID. Those fees would be $20 per month.
The fees could go into effect as soon as the month after they're approved by council, Director of Community Development Stephanie Houk Sheetz noted.
"I think it's a great idea," said commissioner Brian Bowman. "I think it could increase your foot traffic in there and give people flexibility."
After instituting a $40 monthly charge for access to the stationary bicycles, which Lillibridge said had "gotten some pushback," he noted there were now enough users that it "completely covers all our costs" in January.
"One of our most expensive classes is cycling," he said, noting the Rec Center had 17 Keiser bikes. "We do want people to pay a premium, because there are not unlimited spots in a class."
Lillibridge noted he's noticed more people using the Rec Center in recent weeks, a sign people are beginning to come back despite the pandemic still raging.
"Half the parking lot was full" on Monday night, Lillibridge noted. "During these times, that is well above average."
