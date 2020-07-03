Cedar Falls Rec Center, Falls reopen for members, pass holders

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS – Two Cedar Falls facilities will be reopening to members and pass holders.

The Cedar Falls Recreation and Fitness Center will be reopening to members on Monday. Hours will be 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, from July 6 –July 17.

The Falls Aquatic Center will also be reopening on Saturday, July 4, at noon to season pass holders, weather permitting.

Both facilities were closed on June 30 after an employee at each facility tested positive for COVID-19. The facilities have been deep-cleaned in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, according to city officials.

All patrons must abide by these rules in order to use the facilities. This includes the wearing of a mask at the Rec and at the Falls , except those in the pool do not need to wear a mask at that time, and following all social distancing rules.

At this time, only members are allowed to use the Falls and the Rec Center. Anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever or cough, shouldn't enter the facilities.

Please visit www.cedarfalls.com/prepare to stay updated on City announcements and find local and national resources concerning the virus.