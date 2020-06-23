Cedar Falls puts out flood info as flood warnings continue, water rises

CEDAR FALLS -- More showers expected Wednesday afternoon are adding to rain the past few days, and local officials are preparing for extended flood warnings across the area.
Isolated thunderstorms were in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon, as well as more storms Thursday night into Friday, with the potential for "severe weather, heavy rains and flooding" on Friday if the forecast holds, the Nationa Weather Service said Tuesday morning.
The Cedar River, from the West Fork to the Cedar Falls/Waterloo city limits, was one of those under a flood warning for minor flooding.
As of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, the river was at 89.3 feet, just above the 89-foot flood stage, and projected to rise to 91.5 feet by Wednesday afternoon before falling. It was projected to go below flood stage Friday afternoon.
At that level, Cedar Falls officials said, the water will cover the bicycle path at George Wyth State Park, parts of Cottage Row Road, the north half of Tourist Park, Riverside Drive south of Beech Street, Big Woods Road south of Dunkerton Road, the north parking lot of Island Park and portions of Lake Street.
Officials say those looking for more flood information may pick up a brochure in the Cedar Falls City Hall lobby, though they ask those coming in person to wear a mask and abide by social distancing. Residents may also view the information online at cedarfalls.com/812/flood-information.
"City staff will continue to monitor the river levels and provide press releases as needed with updated information," the city said in a Tuesday morning release.
Other rivers and creeks continued to see effects of recent rain:
- The Black Hawk Creek, from the Black Hawk County/Grundy County line to the Cedar River in Waterloo, was under a flood warning for moderate flooding. As of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, the creek was at 18.1 feet, which was four feet above flood stage, and projected to rise to 18.2 feet Tuesday afternoon before falling. It was projected to go below flood stage Thursday afternoon.
- The Cedar River, from the Cedar Falls/Waterloo city limits to Spring Creek near La Porte City, was under a flood warning for projected minor flooding. As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the river was at 12.8 feet, just below the 13-foot flood stage, and projected to rise to 15.5 feet by Wednesday morning before falling. It was projected to go below flood stage Thursday evening.
- The Iowa River, from Timber Creek near Le Grand to Salt Creek near Belle Plaine, was under a flood warning for projected moderate flooding. As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the river was at 12 feet, just below the 12.5-foot flood stage, and projected to rise to 13 feet by Thursday afternoon before falling. It was projected to go below flood stage Friday afternoon.
Black Hawk, Tama and southern Grundy counties were all under a general flood warning until 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.
"Numerous streams and creeks remain out of their banks with widespread overland flooding continuing," the NWS said, adding Highway 63 near Traer and Highway 21 between E66 and U.S. Highway 30 were flooded, and "many county roads are impassable."
“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads,” the NWS said. “Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”
