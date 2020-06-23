Cedar Falls puts out flood info as flood warnings continue, water rises

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS -- More showers expected Wednesday afternoon are adding to rain the past few days, and local officials are preparing for extended flood warnings across the area.

Isolated thunderstorms were in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon, as well as more storms Thursday night into Friday, with the potential for "severe weather, heavy rains and flooding" on Friday if the forecast holds, the Nationa Weather Service said Tuesday morning.

The Cedar River, from the West Fork to the Cedar Falls/Waterloo city limits, was one of those under a flood warning for minor flooding.

As of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, the river was at 89.3 feet, just above the 89-foot flood stage, and projected to rise to 91.5 feet by Wednesday afternoon before falling. It was projected to go below flood stage Friday afternoon.

At that level, Cedar Falls officials said, the water will cover the bicycle path at George Wyth State Park, parts of Cottage Row Road, the north half of Tourist Park, Riverside Drive south of Beech Street, Big Woods Road south of Dunkerton Road, the north parking lot of Island Park and portions of Lake Street.