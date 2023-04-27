CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls Public Safety invites the community to an open house from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on May 9 at the Public Safety Center at 4600 South Main St.

During the event, visitors will be able to explore emergency rescue vehicles and meet members of the Public Safety team as well as personnel from the Iowa State Patrol, Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, University of Northern Iowa Public Safety Department, and MercyOne. All ages are welcome.

Fareway will be providing hot dogs, water, and chips for the open house. The public can enter on the north side of the Public Safety Center next to the apparatus bay.

