CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls Public Safety is inviting parents of Cedar Falls students to learn more about social media trends, apps and how to keep children safe on the internet during a presentation from Cedar Falls School Resource Officer, Liesel Reimers.

The first session will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 17 and the second session will be 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19.

Sessions will take place at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Center, located at 4600 South Main St.

Spaces are limited for this free presentation. To reserve a spot, email Amanda Huisman at amanda.huisman@cedarfalls.com.