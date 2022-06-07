Cedar Falls Public Safety promotes importance of crosswalk safety

CEDAR FALLS — Police Capt. Jeff Sitzmann is reminding residents, specifically parents with young kids, to always use a well-marked crosswalk when getting across the street, and err on the side of caution.

You should never assume a car is planning to stop, instead infer a car is traveling faster than it appears. A good rule of thumb, he said, is “if you feel you need to run” to make it across the street, in “you should be waiting.”

“I’ve seen a lot of accidents that have one thing in common: They’re avoidable,” said Sitzmann. “By raising awareness, we can help prevent some of those tragedies.”

Always look both ways when you cross, and a key to safety is making eye contact with drivers before entering the roadway to make sure they are hitting the brakes, Sitzmann pointed out.

The same is true for a drivers. They should assume pedestrians are planning to sprint across the street and, should always be cautious and slow down when they see someone on the side of the road.

When possible, wear bright, bold and reflective clothing. If riding a bike, make sure to get off of it and walk it across the street.

Crosswalks are in many spots across Cedar Falls, from the front of heavily traveled destinations like The Falls to areas with crossing guards. Among those are Center, Main, and Fourth streets as well as Rainbow Drive, where crossing guards have relayed “stories of near misses.”

He also raised the caution flag for drivers when going by big events, most prominently the Sturgis Falls Celebration.

Sitzmann noted that this year’s high gas prices likely will lead to more walkers and bikers out and about, and that the city’s signage and messaging has improved. The crosswalks, he contended, are better painted than in years past.

Communications specialist Amanda Huisman also said drivers need to be careful when turning right on red because pedestrians have the right of way.

Rectangular rapid flashing beacons are a relatively new innovation on both sides of a crosswalk and are accompanied by warning signs for crossing.

They are in areas without traffic lights. Pedestrians should hit the button to activate the flashing lights meant to resemble those of an emergency vehicle.

“Number one, a car should stop immediately when they see the lights and should remain stopped until the person is completely across the street,” he said. “But a walker should still always look.”

If one car is stopping when it sees the lights, all cars behind it should halt, as well, and not pass it, he said.

Sitzmann anticipates more popping up in the future because there are “grants available.”

The Federal Highway Adminitration notes the flashing beacons can reduce crashes up to 47% for pedestrian crashes and can increase motorist yielding rates up to 98%. However, that varies based on factors like the road’s speed limit, number of lanes and crossing distance.

If no crosswalk is available, he said a person should find a well-lit and highly visible area to make that move across the street.

