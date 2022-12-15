Cedar Falls Public Safety, MercyOne first responders recognized with 'Lifesaving Awards'

Cedar Falls Police Officer Morgan Hoeft, Firefighter Kristi Hanson, Firefighter Josh Getz and Firefighter Troy Purdy were among those recognized by the Red Cross on Wednesday.
Cedar Falls Police Officer Hannah Hoffa, Captain Derek Brown, Firefighter Javier Mercado and Firefighter Ethan Schultzen stand with the mother, father and child they helped during a pregnancy emergency back in May.
Cedar Falls Police Officer Thomas Fey, Firefighter Scott Dougan, Officer John Kramer, Lieutenant Carson Barron, and Firefighter Ethan Schultzen stand with a patient who lost consciousness and they helped save. (Not pictured is Lt. Carson Barron.)
CEDAR FALLS — The American Red Cross recognized a group of Cedar Falls Public Safety Department and MercyOne first responders with Lifesaving Awards on Wednesday.
The honors, presented at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building, celebrate the actions of the specially-trained police, fire and healthcare professionals, and their extraordinary service in the line of duty.
“The dedication of these individuals to serve others, to remain calm in the face of intense adversity, and work selflessly to protect their community is truly what it means to be a first responder,” said Cedar Falls Public Safety Director Craig Berte in a statement. “We thank them for all they do for the people of Cedar Falls and congratulate them on this well-deserved honor.”
Officer Morgan Hoeft, firefighter Kristi Hanson, firefighter Josh Getz and firefighter Troy Purdy were recognized for their response to an incident in which they were involved in lifesaving procedures on an unconscious patient.
Officer Hannah Hoffa, Capt. Derek Brown, firefighter Javier Mercado and firefighter Ethan Schultzen were recognized for their response to an incident involving a pregnant woman, who along with her newborn, were ultimately safe and healthy because of their efforts.
Officer Thomas Fey, firefighter Scott Dougan, officer John Kramer, Lt. Carson Barron and firefighter Ethan Schultzen were recognized for their response to an emergency involving a patient who lost consciousness while on the phone with dispatchers.
MercyOne colleagues Bruce Earnest and Laura Staley were recognized for performing life-saving measures on a pregnant woman before getting her to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center to have an emergency caesarean section. The woman and her infant recovered at the hospital before being discharged.
