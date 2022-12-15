Cedar Falls Public Safety, MercyOne first responders recognized with 'Lifesaving Awards'

The honors, presented at the Cedar Falls Public Safety Building, celebrate the actions of the specially-trained police, fire and healthcare professionals, and their extraordinary service in the line of duty.

“The dedication of these individuals to serve others, to remain calm in the face of intense adversity, and work selflessly to protect their community is truly what it means to be a first responder,” said Cedar Falls Public Safety Director Craig Berte in a statement. “We thank them for all they do for the people of Cedar Falls and congratulate them on this well-deserved honor.”