Cedar Falls Public Safety issues 18 fireworks citations this Independence Day holiday

CEDAR FALLS -- As of midnight, 18 citations had been issued to people who illegally shot off fireworks in public areas and outside the allowable time, said the Public Safety Department.

The city department announced offenders had violated an ordinance by allegedly using fireworks after 10 p.m. Sunday. Others shot them off on public streets, sidewalks, or school property.

As a result, they were fined $375. The ticket includes an additional “court cost” of $95, meaning the total fine came out to $470, said the department.

Additionally, the department responded Sunday evening to three dumpster fires that were believed to have been caused by fireworks debris.

Cedar Falls lifted its prohibition on fireworks usage earlier this year and replaced it with an annual three-day window for when they can be shot off: Between noon and 11 p.m. July 4 and between noon and 10 p.m. July 3 and 5.

The hope was the new law would be easier to enforce and limit most of the fireworks usage to those three days.

“Please be a ‘good neighbor’ and let those in your neighborhood know if you will be shooting off fireworks so that they can prepare for the loud noise and protect their pets that may be affected,” said the Public Safety Department in a press release.

The fines for first offenders were increased from $250 to $375. Second and third offenses will cost $500 and $1,000.

“Citizens are reminded that fireworks are only allowed on the user’s real property. Fireworks are not allowed on city-owned property, public sidewalks, public streets, parks, parking lots, etc. Officers are issuing citations immediately following the end time of the legal window,” said the Public Safety Department.

The ordinance requires people to clean up all leftover debris from the fireworks. Officials also are remaining residents to safely dispose of it.

“Place the debris in a bucket of water when possible and do not place any fireworks debris into a dumpster or trash container. Leave the debris in a safe area of your yard away from any structures and deal with it the following day,” the department said.

