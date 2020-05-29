Cedar Falls Public Safety extends kids birthday program

The program invites local families with young children under age 12 to contact Public Safety if their child is celebrating a birthday. Public Safety Officers then drive past the child’s home in a fire truck and a police cruiser.

To request a drive-by birthday greeting, contact Cedar Falls Public Safety on Facebook through Messenger @cedarfallspublicsafety. Include the date of the birthday in the message and a phone number. Public Safety asks that the day requested for the drive by birthday be within five days of the child’s actual birthday. Scheduling is contingent on emergency calls, work and training.