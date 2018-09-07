CEDAR FALLS — City officials are prepared for major flooding, but it won’t be another 2008 or 2016 event.
The Cedar River is expected to crest at 94.5 feet today according to the National Weather Service, which for Cedar Falls is almost a non-event now, said Cedar Falls City Administrator Ron Gaines.
The south side of river is protected by the levee. On the north side the majority of the homes that would have been at risk have been bought out or are elevated above flood levels because of past floods.
“Over 300 — since ’93 — homes have been taken out of that area,” Gaines said.
When the river is expected climb above 92.8 feet Cedar Falls implements its disaster plan.
“We get together and start looking at all the prepared things and what we need to do to make sure that all of this stuff is in order,” Gaines said. “For instance, if we know we’re going to 93 (feet) and only two roads are going to close, we’re going to prepare for 93 (feet), but we’re going to look out for everything that would get us to an elevation of 95 (feet).”
Gaines was working for the city in 2008 when the expected elevation rose 2 feet before it was supposed to crest.
A group consisting of department directors meets to determine the next course of action for Cedar Falls and to watch the weather forecast.
“This year is a little bit different because if you go down to our Peter Melendy Park our flood levee is under construction,” Gaines said. “So we’re very closely watching what the elevation is going to be in regards to the construction level.”
There isn’t a risk of water going over the levee construction right now, Gaines said.
“We are probably seven or eight feet away from that occurring,” Gaines said. “We don’t want to be Chicken Little and the sky is falling, because we know people are aware that our levee is under construction, but at this time there really is no danger of overtopping.”
The city is preparing for the water to rise further, but isn’t expecting it go past the National Weather Service’s prediction.
The city doesn’t plan to fill sandbags, but is ready if they are needed.
“Make no mistake, our public works are out there. They’ve got dump trucks filled with sand,” Gaines said. “They’ve got the sandbags out of storage, and we’ve got the Hesco barriers out of storage.”
Roads are being closed around North Cedar, including North Cottage Row, where the water has gone over the road.
The river should dip down to nonflood levels by Wednesday.
“If it jumps 2 feet and we have to jump into a different mode. We’re ready to do that,” Gaines said.
