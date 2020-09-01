Cedar Falls plans to vote on mask mandate at next meeting

“I mean this with all due respect, but what the governor’s done has not gotten us in a good place,” said at-large councilmember Kelly Dunn.

Dunn and Ward 4 council- member Simon Harding said they wanted a mandate in order to convey the seriousness of the crisis.

“Mandate is a strong word,” Harding said. “But Iowa is No. 1 (for positivity rates) — we’re trending not in the positive.

“Let’s say we put a mandate in and it helps out, then we have the potential to get businesses running again, get people back out there, save lives.”

Ward 1 councilmember Mark Miller agreed, noting his own daughter just tested positive.

“We’re seeing what the strong recommendation to the public does right now, and it’s not enough,” Miller said.

But Ward 3 councilmember Daryl Kruse said he wasn’t sure a mandate would stop the virus.

“California has had a mandate since June,” Kruse said.

California’s governor instituted a mask mandate June 18, and cases and deaths had gone up significantly since then.