Cedar Falls plans to vote on mask mandate at next meeting

CEDAR FALLS — A citywide mask mandate similar to one Waterloo has in place is likely to be voted on at the next Cedar Falls City Council meeting.
Council members again debated the issue at a work session Monday night over Zoom, with a majority indicating they support requiring cloth face coverings in public places as the coronavirus pandemic rages statewide.
Mayor Rob Green directed staff to draft a mandate, using language similar to that of cities like Waterloo and Des Moines, and bring it before the next council meeting Tuesday, Sept. 8.
“I think the governor helped us out by closing the bars,” said Ward 5 councilmember Frank Darrah. “If there’s not a problem, why did she close the bars?”
At-large councilmember Dave Sires continued to oppose a mandate, backing Gov. Kim Reynolds’ “Step Up Mask Up” campaign instead and arguing he didn’t believe cities can legally require masks.
He said he wasn’t anti-mask, noting he wears a face covering “where I’m needing to, and I’m fine with that.”
“We’re a republic — we’re not really a democracy. We have individual rights,” Sires said. “Let’s highly recommend, like the governor says, and educate.”
Green said Reynolds’ campaign began July 23, and the state’s COVID-19 numbers have increased since.
“I mean this with all due respect, but what the governor’s done has not gotten us in a good place,” said at-large councilmember Kelly Dunn.
Dunn and Ward 4 council- member Simon Harding said they wanted a mandate in order to convey the seriousness of the crisis.
“Mandate is a strong word,” Harding said. “But Iowa is No. 1 (for positivity rates) — we’re trending not in the positive.
“Let’s say we put a mandate in and it helps out, then we have the potential to get businesses running again, get people back out there, save lives.”
Ward 1 councilmember Mark Miller agreed, noting his own daughter just tested positive.
“We’re seeing what the strong recommendation to the public does right now, and it’s not enough,” Miller said.
But Ward 3 councilmember Daryl Kruse said he wasn’t sure a mandate would stop the virus.
“California has had a mandate since June,” Kruse said.
California’s governor instituted a mask mandate June 18, and cases and deaths had gone up significantly since then.
“I can’t find the evidence that mask mandates have been effective,” Kruse said.
But Harding argued it behooved the council to call for a mandate.
“The worst thing we do is find out they don’t work,” Harding said. “If we don’t try anything, someone’s brother is gonna die, someone’s father, and it could be ours. Let’s just try something. Let’s get these businesses up and running.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.