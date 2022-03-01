Cedar Falls plans 'Coffee With a Cup' events

CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls Public Safety will hold two upcoming "Coffee with a Cop" events. The first event will take place from 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Cedar Falls First Street McDonald’s. The second will be held 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. April 13 at the Cedar Falls Main Street McDonald’s.

Cedar Falls Public Safety partnered with Soifer Family McDonald’s to bring these events to the area. Cedar Falls officers, including Police Chief Craig Berte, will be present and McDonald’s is also providing a free cup of coffee to those in attendance.

“Keeping the lines of community conversation open is always a priority for our team,” said Chief Berte. “We are happy to provide an opportunity for the public to get to know officers, ask questions, or voice any concerns in a comfortable and casual environment. We invite everyone to stop by and look forward to speaking with our citizens.”

