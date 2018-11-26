WATERLOO — A photographer is hoping to photograph 50 women older than 50 years old.
April Melton is an Army veteran and Cedar Falls photographer with a lofty goal.
Melton wants to photograph the 50 women over 50 in less than a year for a gallery display of all of their images for her studio, WCF Photography.
“We get photographed when we’re in high school. We get photographed on our wedding day. We have kids and we start taking their pictures and we start picking at ourselves,” Melson said. “I really want to boost self esteem.”
She wants people to see their portraits and know what they can accomplish, Melton said.
“Fifty over 50 is about celebrating the beauty, strength and lessons that we’ve learned in life after 50,” Melton said. “I want women to be seen in pictures after they’re in their 20s.”
She’s approaching 50 herself and has two daughters.
“I think what is it that I can start to create now that will help them as they continue down their journey in life,” she said.
She hasn’t started the project yet.
“The thing about being a small business owner is I don’t have to report to a committee,” Melton said. “If there’s something I want to do I can just build a web page and do it.”
Melton said she’s been building web pages since she was in her 20s.
She moved in to the Vorland Photography studio.
She’s added and kept a lot of what was in the studio on Rainbow Drive in Cedar Falls.
Her photos and photos of her children can be found all around the building, along with her props that are used for photos of children.
“I started out photographing objects for sale on Ebay,” Melton said. “The first digital camera I had was actually a toy camera.”
She learned how to photograph a diamond ring and cars.
“That was the basics of my photography education,” Melton said.
She signed up to join the Army reserves before she even graduated high school in 1987.
After she graduated she left for boot training in Fort Jackson in South Carolina.
She worked in a variety of military occupations, including time as a communication center operator and personnel administrator.
Melton retired from the Army about nine years ago and has been a professional photographer ever since.
This isn’t her first time in Cedar Falls. She was raised and lived in the area until she was 37, when she left to go Fort Bliss in El Paso on orders.
She was in Texas for three years on active duty before retiring. Melton stayed in Texas and took photos of soldiers and their families for about nine years.
“I realized I could photograph soldiers and they were coming from around the world,” Melton said. She took free photos for soldiers and other service members deploying.
Her mother’s passing in 2017 brought her back to the area.
To make a living, she’s started renting the vacated studio.
“I knew it wasn’t going to be an easy concept,” Melton said.
Her studio gives the feeling of professionalism.
“I believe that there’s a standard and that standard includes equipment that allows you to be in any situation,” Melton said.
A 50 over 50 portrait is $220 with hair, make-up and a print. Appointments can be made at wcfphotography.com or (915) 820-8716.
