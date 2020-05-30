Cedar Falls parks to open Monday

CEDAR FALLS -- Public park facilities will reopen Monday in Cedar Falls. This includes the use of playground equipment, shelters, and restrooms at the parks.
The City continues to remind the public to practice safe social distancing when out and to use face coverings and frequent hand washing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
To stay updated on City announcements regarding the virus, as well as find local and national resources, please visit cedarfalls.com/prepare.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.