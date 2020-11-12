 Skip to main content
Cedar Falls P&Z approves Tidal Wave car wash, first in Iowa
Tidal Wave Auto Spa renderings

Renderings of the proposed Tidal Wave Auto Spa as presented to the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission on Nov. 11, 2020. If approved by city council, the conveyor car wash will be located at 416 Brandilynn Boulevard, the site of the former UltraSpray car wash.

CEDAR FALLS — A new conveyor car wash, the first in Iowa, will likely replace an old coin-operated one near Walmart.

The Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved site plans for a Tidal Wave Auto Spa during its Wednesday meeting.

If approved by City Council, the 3,538 square-foot car wash will be located at 416 Brandilynn Boulevard, the former location of the Ultra Spray coin-operated car wash.

“I think that’s a great improvement for that site,” said commission member Leslie Prideaux.

The company, which began in Georgia in 2004, has no other Tidal Wave locations in Iowa, according to its website. It has several locations throughout the South, with the closest in the Kansas City area.

“Working with (city) staff has been phenomenal,” said John Lapointe with Brightwork Real Estate, who spoke at the commission’s previous meeting on Tidal Wave on Oct. 28. “I believe we do have a great product to bring to Cedar Falls.”

On its website, Tidal Wave touts its Unlimited Wash Club, a monthly subscription that auto-renews on a credit or debit card, allowing unlimited vehicle washes. On signage approved by planning and zoning, prices for the unlimited club run from $19.99 to $39.99 per month, depending on the type of wash.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa pricing sign

A rendering of proposed signage at Tidal Wave Auto Spa, showing prices for different car washes. The conveyor car wash passed the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission on Nov. 11, 2020.

“I would second Leslie’s commends that it’s a vast improvement to what is already there, and I look forward to being able to use that car wash in the future,” commission member Amanda Lynch said.

No timeline for the car wash’s construction was given.

