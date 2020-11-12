Cedar Falls P&Z approves Tidal Wave car wash, first in Iowa

CEDAR FALLS — A new conveyor car wash, the first in Iowa, will likely replace an old coin-operated one near Walmart.

The Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved site plans for a Tidal Wave Auto Spa during its Wednesday meeting.

If approved by City Council, the 3,538 square-foot car wash will be located at 416 Brandilynn Boulevard, the former location of the Ultra Spray coin-operated car wash.

“I think that’s a great improvement for that site,” said commission member Leslie Prideaux.

The company, which began in Georgia in 2004, has no other Tidal Wave locations in Iowa, according to its website. It has several locations throughout the South, with the closest in the Kansas City area.

“Working with (city) staff has been phenomenal,” said John Lapointe with Brightwork Real Estate, who spoke at the commission’s previous meeting on Tidal Wave on Oct. 28. “I believe we do have a great product to bring to Cedar Falls.”