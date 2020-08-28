Cedar Falls opens Section 8 housing voucher wait list

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- The Section 8 Housing Program in Cedar Falls will be accepting new applications for the wait list starting at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31. It will remain open for the foreseeable future.

Applications can be submitted online at www.cedarfalls.com/1063/Section-8-Housing-Assistance. Individuals can complete and submit the online application for the program by selecting Online Application on the left side of the page. This can be done via desktop, tablet or smartphone device.

Paper applications are also available at City Hall, 220 Clay St. They are located at the kiosk directly inside the front door. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, these applications cannot be completed at City Hall.

A completed application can be mailed to City Hall or dropped off at the front window. Face masks are required to enter City Hall and the community is reminded to abide by the social distancing markers in place. To request an application be mailed to you, call 273-8669 after Aug. 31.

Please note that an approved application places you on the wait list only. Current estimated time on the wait list before assistance is available is one to three years. For questions, please contact the Cedar Falls Section 8 Program at 273-8669.

