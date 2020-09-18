Cedar Falls offers paid parking options starting Oct. 1

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- To allow for more efficient and flexible long-term parking in Cedar Falls, paid parking options will be available in both the downtown district and the College Hill area effective Oct. 1. Free parking will remain in both areas as well.

The update follows a parking survey that was conducted in 2019.

The new paid parking system will be available in five public parking lots in the downtown district and two public lots in the College Hill area. Rates are 50 cents per hour during parking enforcement times. College Hill enforcement times are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and downtown enforcement times are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday- Saturday.

In addition to the paid lots, free parking will continue to be available in both areas. This includes free 15 minute, 2 hour, 3 hour, and 24 hour options in the downtown district. The public may also use the Viking Pump lot for parking after business hours at no charge. The College Hill area offers free 15 minute, 1 hour, and 2 hour parking.

To view parking maps for both areas, visit bit.ly/parkingCF. Signage in the areas has also been updated to reflect current parking options.