CEDAR FALLS --- As summer months approach, downtown Cedar Falls has prepared for the surge of activity.
MET Transit will provide a free shuttle from Gateway Park to downtown Cedar Falls beginning Thursday through Aug. 31.
“I think it’s a good time to do a trial run at this and see how popular it is,” said David Sturch from the Planning Division in Cedar Falls and MET board.
The Planning Division has been analyzing parking downtown, and when Mayor Jim Brown proposed the idea about a possible shuttle service downtown, the Planning Division followed up with that idea and worked alongside MET Transit to provide the service. This is the first shuttle service like this for the downtown.
Sturch said the plan is in effort to “alleviate the parking congestion downtown.”
The shuttle will transport passengers Thursday, Friday and Saturdays from 6 to 9 p.m.
The 15-minute loop will begin at Gateway Park and head down Main Street. Turning on First Street then down Washington to Sixth Street, the bus will then jump back on Main Street and return to the park. The shuttle will stop at the end of each block and visitors can be picked up at any point along the route.
Sturch said there is a possibility the shuttle will extend into the fall and winter months, depending on how popular the service is.
The shuttle and MET routes can be tracked at any point along the route at transit.unitegps.com/mt
