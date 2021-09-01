Cedar Falls nursing home on federal special-focus list for health, safety violations

A registered nurse initiated chest compressions and CPR, but with the resident still in bed rather than on a hard surface as recommended. The nurse reportedly performed CPR for a few minutes, grew tired and asked a licensed practical nurse who was in the room to take over.

Inspectors later reported that the LPN responded to the request by saying “she was tired, didn’t feel well and didn’t want to do CPR,” and that she also whispered to one of her colleagues that she was “too scared” to perform CPR.

A third worker then attempted chest compressions and CPR. That worker later told inspectors she had sat through a CPR class in high school five years before but had never performed CPR and “had no idea what I was doing.”

Several workers later told inspectors they didn’t use a defibrillator on the resident and were unsure whether the home even had one. One worker indicated she had last been certified in CPR 13 years ago.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The registered nurse allegedly told inspectors she had received no training at the home on what to do in a medical emergency, wasn’t certified in CPR and didn’t know whether the home had a defibrillator.

The resident was taken by ambulance to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.