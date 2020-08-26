Cedar Falls not sure whether to require masks; College Hill asks for mandate

“I want to say to businesses, I’m not about a mandate either,” Darrah said. “The last thing we want to do is hurt their businesses. But to me, intervening now is going to help them keep their businesses open.”

Kathryn Sogard, executive director of the College Hill Partnership, sent a letter to The Courier on Wednesday evening asking for such a mandate, saying businesses were otherwise not “on an even playing field” with one another. Because of the timing, it wasn’t clear if members of the council had read it prior to the meeting.

“Shifting this leadership obligation onto individual citizens, small businesses and organizations such as ours results in a leadership void and is unwise,” Sogard wrote on behalf of the Partnership. “Having no mandate leaves these practices up to each visitor who chooses to head to the Hill or any other place.”

Sogard’s letter was written in response to photos of long lines outside of College Hill bars recently, prompting University of Northern Iowa President Mark Nook to issue a strong rebuke of students gathering in close proximity during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.