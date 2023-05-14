CEDAR FALLS — Voodoo Lounge will shutter its downtown nightclub for good Saturday.

Harmonic Hospitality Group (formerly Paramount Barco) said it will focus on growth at other upscale bars — Roxxy, The Stuffed Olive, Double Tap, and Deringer’s Public Parlor — and will “exit gracefully” after its lease expired at 401 Main St.

“This is it, this our farewell,” said Tony DeSalvo, president of Harmonic Hospitality Group. “We love the space in downtown Cedar Falls and Main Street and want to now focus on our other homegrown concepts with legs.”

“We’re going off into the sunset” to allow more resources to be dedicated to the growth of other ventures with locations on Main Street. DeSalvo became involved in the business at the beginning of the year.

The Stuffed Olive has locations in Des Moines and Iowa City, as well. Double Tap and Roxxy also have spots in Iowa City. Additionally, The Stuffed Olive and Roxxy are set to open in Omaha’s Capitol District in the fall.

Voodoo Lounge and Stuffed Olive in Des Moines are run by a licensee who has no intentions of closing, said DeSalvo.

Voodoo opened in 2003 above the old Bourbon Street Restaurant at 314 Main St. in Cedar Falls, where the ownership group’s other restaurants are now located. In 2015, it relocated to the old Joker’s Night Club, a 7,000-square-foot space in part of the Fourth and Main streets building owned by Skyview LLC.

Ben Stroh, owner of the historic building, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Entrepreneurs Aaron Schurman and Jeff Hassman are managing partners of Harmonic Hospitality Group – roles they played before a name change at the beginning of the year.

Voodoo’s 10 employees, 80% of whom are bartenders, have been offered different opportunities at other bars, DeSalvo said.

Of Voodoo’s 20-year run, DeSalvo said customers were drawn to “one of the best dance floors” in the area, on top of the “versatility” of the two-level space as a bar and nightclub, as well as attractions like soft seating, the upstairs skull chandelier, bands and other entertainment.

May 20 will be the official farewell party at the club. More details will be released on its social media. DeSalvo said he hopes it gives customers a chance to reminisce about the good times.

Open Thursday through Saturday, Voodoo caters to a younger crowd, including students at the University of Northern Iowa, but attracts people of all ages.

“We really want to thank everybody we had the honor of serving,” said DeSalvo. “We really mean that.”