Cedar Falls native near front lines of New York's Covid-19 outbreak

All elective surgeries are now canceled, so women with tubal ligations and vaginal bleeding issues have been canceled in an effort to keep surgical masks and gowns available for those who really need it.

He said St. John's is actively looking for rooms they can convert back from offices to hospital rooms. The OB-GYN clinic in the hospital is in an old ward that they are looking at converting to medical-surgical floors.

He said he now carries his surgery masks with him in bags for the entire day to use on the same patient in an effort to conserve equipment.

As far as living in midtown Manhattan during the pandemic, he said the city is very quiet. "If feels dead. It's hard not to know something is going on. The general feel is very different. In the hospital, that is amplified," he said.

Overall, he is proud of his fellow medical professionals during this time. They have come together during the crisis "to make it work. They (hospital personnel) are doing a great job keeping us informed. This is exactly what we were trained to do. When it gets tough, you gotta get going," Ulfers said.