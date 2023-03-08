IOWA CITY -- Cedar Falls' Sabine Martin was selected to serve as The Daily Iowan's next executive editor for the 2023-24 school year.

The Daily Iowan is a student newspaper at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.

Martin, the paper's current managing editor, is a University of Iowa third-year student double majoring in journalism and mass communications and international studies with a minor in French.

She has worked at the Daily Iowan since her freshman year and previously served as a news editor during the summer of 2021 and the 2021-22 school year.

Last summer, Martin interned as a news reporter with the Cedar Rapids Gazette. She also recently won a Harrison Skip Investigative Reporting Award from the Iowa Newspaper Association for her coverage of charges against former Iowa professor John Muriello, who is set to plead guilty to possessing child pornography and meth distribution.

