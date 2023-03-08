IOWA CITY -- Cedar Falls' Sabine Martin was selected to serve as The Daily Iowan's next executive editor for the 2023-24 school year.
The Daily Iowan is a student newspaper at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.
Martin, the paper's current managing editor, is a University of Iowa third-year student double majoring in journalism and mass communications and international studies with a minor in French.
She has worked at the Daily Iowan since her freshman year and previously served as a news editor during the summer of 2021 and the 2021-22 school year.
Last summer, Martin interned as a news reporter with the Cedar Rapids Gazette. She also recently won a Harrison Skip Investigative Reporting Award from the Iowa Newspaper Association for her coverage of charges against former Iowa professor John Muriello, who is set to plead guilty to possessing child pornography and meth distribution.
Photos: UNI women's basketball closes regular season with win against Missouri State
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 1
Northern Iowa players wave to the home crowd after their final regular season game and win against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 2
Northern Iowa players erupt on the bench after Riley Wright sinks a three pointer against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 3
Northern Iowa's Kam Finley looks to make a move to the basket against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 4
Northern Iowa's Ryley Goebel makes a layup against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 5
Northern Iowa's Grace Boffeli drives between Missouri State defenders on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 6
Northern Iowa's Grace Boffeli takes a shot from under the basket as Missouri State's Kennedy Taylor defends on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 7
Northern Iowa's Emerson Green drives to the basket for a layup against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 8
Northern Iowa's Taryn Wharton is fouled by Missouri State's Taylor Woodhouse as she goes to the basket on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 9
Northern Iowa players celebrate on the bench as the clock winds down on the Panthers' win against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 10
Northern Iowa's Kam Finley in hugged from behind by Kayba Laube as the Panthers celebrate after their win against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 11
Northern Iowa's Grace Boffeli takes a shot from under the basket against Missouri State on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 12
Northern Iowa walks off the court after opening up their lead against Missouri State at the end of the third quarter on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WBBall UNI vs. Missouri 13
Northern Iowa's Emerson Green draws a blocking foul from Missouri State's Taylor Woodhouse as she drives to the basket on Saturday at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
