Cedar Falls native graduates from NASA astronaut training

“It’s a unique time in history right now,” he said. “It’s really an energy we haven’t seen since Apollo.”

Also known as Project Apollo, the mission was the third U.S. human spaceflight program carried out by NASA, which succeeded in landing the first humans on the Moon from 1969 to 1972

Chari said he is grateful to be a part of the overall mission of exploring outerspace. Astronauts have been discovering groundbreaking science on a daily basis, he said, including new DNA discoveries, new materials and reclaiming water we thought couldn’t be used, to name a few.

“From the universe to our planet to ourselves, the idea and potential to be a part of that discovery is what’s amazing to me,” he said.

Born in Milwaukee, Wis., Chari was raised in Cedar Falls and attended St. Patrick Catholic School. His father moved to the U.S. from India and worked for John Deere.

He is married to Holly Schaffter Chari, also a Cedar Falls native, and the couple has three children. His mother, Peggy Chari, lives in Cedar Falls.

“I definitely attribute a lot of my value structure to the upbringing there and the sense of community in Waterloo and Cedar Falls,” he said.