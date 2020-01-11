Cedar Falls native embarks on epic bicycle adventure

“At some point you have to make someday today,” she said.

Obsessed with paying off debt and saving every penny, Terpstra sold her car and bought a Vespa scooter to use during the two years it took to create and fund their grand plan.

As departure day approached, the couple sold most of their belongings in a yard sale and on social media. What didn’t sell was donated to charity. Then, it was time to quit their jobs.

“There were a lot of waves of emotion at first, whether to go.” Terpstra said. “I had just gotten a promotion at work.”

“It was really hard,” Deal added. “We didn’t know if we were brave or crazy or just trying to follow our own path.”

Telling family and friends of their Boondogglers plan was difficult. Terpstra’s mother was accepting but cautious.

“I think at first I thought, 'Have you thought about this?’” said Laura Hashman, of Cedar Falls. “But then I said, well, it’s not like they’ve asked for help. They’re doing it entirely on their own. They’re educated, introspective individuals. As parents that’s what you want, and if we hadn’t done it right, well?”

In the end, the lure of adventure won.