Cedar Falls, National Weather Service sound alarm for area flooding

“Residents maybe think they can drive through water, but even if you think you can make it, you should turn around,” said Zach Ladage, Cedar Falls public safety lieutenant. “It’s not a good idea.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Don’t play in flood water. Don’t drive or boat through it,” he added. “There’s no need to create an emergency when there isn’t one.”

Cedar Falls Fire Rescue said an operator of a boat lost power at 8:20 p.m. Sunday, and was stuck in a tree on the flooded river north of Black Hawk Park. A second boat was towing the first when it also lost power.

Six passengers were stranded before Cedar Falls Fire Rescue responded to their a 911 call and towed them to Island Park.

“Cedar Falls Public Safety would like to remind all citizens to be aware of and avoid flooded areas in our community,” a press release said. “Boaters are reminded to exercise extreme caution in any flooded areas and especially in the fast-moving currents of flooded rivers and streams.”

In a Facebook post Saturday, Mayor Rob Green warned residents to prepare to ride out the flood, and noted many properties in the floodplain were “bought out” with federal funds after the flood in 2008 when levels reached 102 feet — the highest on record for Cedar Falls.