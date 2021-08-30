Cedar Falls, National Weather Service sound alarm for area flooding

CEDAR FALLS — Heavy rains late last week are causing flooding in Cedar Falls at levels that haven’t been seen in a few years.
As of Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service projected the Cedar River’s crest Tuesday will reach 92.6 feet, after levels had sat at about 78.7 feet prior to the rainfall. Any level north of 92 feet is labeled as “moderate” by the NWS.
As of early afternoon Monday, the river was observed at 89.06 feet in Cedar Falls.
The weather service put out an area flood warning for the Cedar River at about 1 p.m. Monday. Cedar Falls was notifying residents of the rising river levels, and staff was preparing for a flood emergency.
At the projected level, the city says water will cover the bike path at George Wyth Park as well as the road at 1712 and 1118 Cottage Row Road, the north and south legs of Cottage Row Road south of Snag Creek, the north half of Tourist Park, and Riverside Drive south of Beech Street.
Big Woods Road south of Dunkerton Road, the north parking lot of Island Park, and portions of Lake Street also will be impacted, as well as the southeast corner of Gateway Park.
Flooding is expected to last until Wednesday. Mostly clear skies are expected the next few days, but there is slight chance of showers Tuesday morning.
“Residents maybe think they can drive through water, but even if you think you can make it, you should turn around,” said Zach Ladage, Cedar Falls public safety lieutenant. “It’s not a good idea.”
“Don’t play in flood water. Don’t drive or boat through it,” he added. “There’s no need to create an emergency when there isn’t one.”
Cedar Falls Fire Rescue said an operator of a boat lost power at 8:20 p.m. Sunday, and was stuck in a tree on the flooded river north of Black Hawk Park. A second boat was towing the first when it also lost power.
Six passengers were stranded before Cedar Falls Fire Rescue responded to their a 911 call and towed them to Island Park.
“Cedar Falls Public Safety would like to remind all citizens to be aware of and avoid flooded areas in our community,” a press release said. “Boaters are reminded to exercise extreme caution in any flooded areas and especially in the fast-moving currents of flooded rivers and streams.”
In a Facebook post Saturday, Mayor Rob Green warned residents to prepare to ride out the flood, and noted many properties in the floodplain were “bought out” with federal funds after the flood in 2008 when levels reached 102 feet — the highest on record for Cedar Falls.
The last time the NWS recorded such a peak on the Cedar River at Cedar Falls was March 2019 when levels reached 95.05 feet.
Cedar Falls isn’t the only city in Northeast Iowa dealing with rising waters. Residents in and around Independence were filling sandbags Monday morning in an effort to stave off floodwaters.
The Wapsipinicon River at Independence also was threatening to significantly overrun its banks, with the weather service expecting it to crest Monday night at 17 feet — a major flood stage that would affect businesses and homes.
In Elkader, officials had already closed two low-lying roads and crews had begun erecting large flood barriers. That came as the National Weather Service reported the Turkey River rose more than 6.5 feet to 22.3 feet overnight. Flood stage at Elkader is 12 feet.
The river was expected to crest at 24 feet later Monday, which would place it at the fourth-highest level on record, according to the weather service.