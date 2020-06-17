Cedar Falls National Night Out postponed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CF National Night Out postponed

CEDAR FALLS – To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, National Night Out in Cedar Falls will be postponed.

The event has traditionally been celebrated by the community and surrounding areas the first Tuesday in August to help enhance the relationship between public safety personnel and citizens.

Details regarding the new date and location, as well as the event activities, will be announced in the future.

