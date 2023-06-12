CEDAR FALLS — Dennis Downs knows what it’s like to be center stage with the Cedar Falls Municipal Band for Tuesday night summer concerts at the Overman Park Band Shell.

At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, he’ll be on stage for a different reason. Recently retired after 42 years as conductor, the band Downs loves will be saying “Thanks for the Memories” in a tribute concert to his tenure.

“Words don’t quite express how it feels,” said Downs, describing his career as “40 years of magical music making.”

He agrees wholeheartedly with long-time friend and band member Paul Rider, quoting from an essay Rider wrote for the band’s centennial in 1976. “‘For me, the privilege of being a part of the organization has been special. Long after I am unable to make my brand of music, I will have vivid memories of being on the bandstand, looking out into a sea of faces, watching people capture the very best a summer night has to offer, and knowing that I played some part in a tradition that should never end.’”

Ken Henze, who is entering his 33rd year with the band, will conduct the tribute concert. He retired this month after 22 years as a teacher and band director at Hoover Middle School in Waterloo and 36 years in Waterloo Community Schools.

He is sharing duties this summer with Jim Vowels and playing principal tuba at concerts when Vowels is on the podium. He is looking forward to “maintaining the high standards, the historical importance and atmosphere that are the trademarks of the organization.”

Musica Ficta Brass & Percussion will perform at 6:40 p.m., prior to the band concert. Admission is free.

Selecting music for the Downs tribute has been challenging, Henze said, but “it’s been really fun to go through some of the songs that I remember as iconic for Dennis to conduct. We’ll have a good mix of music from classical to Disney, music that Dennis enjoyed conducting.”

Music will include “Our Director March,” “Make Our Garden Grow,” a piece written by Leonard Bernstein, “The Music Man” and “Light Calvary Overture,” plus a few surprises. Downs will conduct several of his favorite pieces and lead the singing of a song he wrote, “Beautiful Cedar Falls,” considered the unofficial theme song for the city.

“Everybody in the band right now has never had another conductor outside of Dennis,” said Vowels, who just wrapped up his 25th year as band director at Waverly-Shell Rock High School and 31 years as a teacher.

“It’s definitely a season for change, and it’s going to be different. We’ll choose different music along the way, but we’ll still play the (John Phillip) Sousa marches and other standards people expect. It’s not going to be wholesale changes. We’re stepping into something that’s already a Cadillac. The format is the same – we’re not going to break something that’s not broke,” he said.

Vowels is particularly looking forward to conducting the July 4 concert.

“It’s going to be all patriotic music – the perfect Independence Day celebration. I want our concerts every week to be a party atmosphere. Bring the kids out, talk to each other and have fun.

“If Dad’s throwing the ball to a little kid, I look out and love all of that. This isn’t a sit down and be quiet atmosphere. Our concerts are a community event, outdoors and relaxed, what summer should be,” he said.

Henze agreed. “Our band is one of those slices of Americana that you don’t find everywhere in the country. It’s a beautiful setting and a tradition in Iowa.

“This is the oldest continuous band in the state. It’s loved by the community, and it’s a generational thing with kids who came to the concerts with their parents now grown up and bringing their own kids,” he said.

Upcoming concerts are June 20 and 27 and July 4, 11, 18 and 25 – all starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Overman Park Band Shell, Second and Franklin streets. Pre-concert music begins at 6:40 p.m.

A Labor Day concert is planned for Sept. 4. The August Ensembles concert series is at 7 p.m. Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.