Cedar Falls Municipal Band to play 'Evening Glow' concert tonight in Overman park

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Municipal Band will present the fourth concert of its “Evening Glow” summer series at 7:30 p.m. tonight (June 22) in Overman Park.
The free open-air concerts are presented every Tuesday in June and July and feature light and traditional band selections for all age groups. The Cedar Falls Rotary Club operates a concession stand with proceeds supporting the band and other community causes.
Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfort. Visitors are asked to observe CDC protocols regarding masks and distancing while in the park.
