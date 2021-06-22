 Skip to main content
Cedar Falls Municipal Band to play 'Evening Glow' concert tonight in Overman park
Cedar Falls Municipal Band to play 'Evening Glow' concert tonight in Overman park

Cedar Falls Municipal Band

The Cedar Falls Municipal Band performs in the bandshell at Overman Park.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Municipal Band will present the fourth concert of its “Evening Glow” summer series at 7:30 p.m. tonight (June 22) in Overman Park.

The free open-air concerts are presented every Tuesday in June and July and feature light and traditional band selections for all age groups. The Cedar Falls Rotary Club operates a concession stand with proceeds supporting the band and other community causes.

Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfort. Visitors are asked to observe CDC protocols regarding masks and distancing while in the park.

