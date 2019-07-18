CEDAR FALLS — A widely-shared social media post about a public safety officer’s move to a supervisory role has poured gasoline on the flames of the city’s use of public safety officers in lieu of separate police officers and firefighters.
The Monday afternoon Facebook post from Cedar Falls Firefighter’s Local #1366 said that the city “plans to remove Fire Battalion Chief Curt Hildebrand from shift in order to place Public Safety Supervisor Tim Smith in complete charge of a shift.”
“Chief Hildebrand is a 20 year career firefighter with 12 years as a fire officer,” the post continues. “PSS Smith has less than 9 months professional firefighting experience.”
The post received nearly 500 shares and more than 200 comments as of Wednesday, and was also brought up by resident Whitney Smith at Monday night’s Cedar Falls City Council meeting.
“This is very concerning to me,” Smith said during the public comment portion of the meeting. “Mr. Smith has nine months of prior fire experience? It takes years to build up experience.”
Public Safety Director Jeff Olson countered that part of that information was incorrect.
“Tim Smith was first certified 14 years ago,” Olson said. “He’s a highly motivated and qualified individual who will do a great job.”
Reached Wednesday, Fire Chief John Bostwick said Smith started as a law enforcement officer and volunteer firefighter in La Porte City 19 years ago, and was cross-trained for Cedar Falls as a “paid on-call firefighter” in 2008, which meant Smith worked a minimum of 16 hours per month as a firefighter.
“We started cross-training employees in 2005 — people don’t realize we’ve done cross-training for so long,” he said.
But Bostwick and Olson both said Smith did not go full time as a Cedar Falls firefighter until October 2018.
Scott Dix, president of the firefighters’ union, said he’s not comfortable with that.
“Serving on a volunteer department, some may see more calls than others, but typically you’re exposed to a smaller amount of calls,” Dix said. “You will have someone that, to the best of my knowledge, had no prior supervisory experience anywhere — and with that, it creates a very dangerous situation.”
The city disagrees with that contention, said Cedar Falls communication specialist Amanda Huisman.
“What people may say about volunteer firefighters or paid on-call, they are still certified, they still meet all the state mandated regulations,” she said.
Bostwick noted Smith was certified with Firefighter 1 training and Hazardous Materials Operation in 2004. He was also certified in Firefighter 2 and Firefighter and Emergency Instructor 1, though Bostwick didn’t know what years Smith received those certifications.
In the past two or three years, Bostwick said Smith was accepted into the National Fire Academy and, through that, became a CPR/First Aid instructor and certified arson investigator.
“He’s one of two who have gone through that — the other one being the fire chief,” Bostwick said.
Huisman noted Smith was Cedar Falls Police Officer of the Year in 2010 and Supervisor of the Year in 2012. She, Olson and Bostwick stand behind the city’s decision to cross-train their personnel.
“These guys are working multiple things during their downtime, and it’s saving our community money,” Bostwick said. “I see it as a win-win in our community.”
Dix said he and the firefighters’ union do not — and are taking the city to court over what they say is the city’s practice of passing over career firefighters for promotions.
“The big thing with having full-time experience in your department — you understand the crew, they understand you and you both know the limitations,” Dix said. “My concern is that you have a public safety supervisor that’s going to be in charge of a shift of firefighters that has very little professional fire experience anywhere.”
