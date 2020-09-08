Cedar Falls mayor wants council to remove LeaAnn Saul as zoning commissioner

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- The mayor of Cedar Falls will ask the City Council to consider removing an appointed planning and zoning commissioner for a post she made on Facebook that the mayor claims contains "false charges."

Mayor Rob Green added a recommendation for the council to consider removing LeaAnn Saul, one of the nine members of Planning and Zoning Commission, to the agenda for Tuesday night's regular council meeting.

Green said in his memo to the council that the reason was "just cause, specifically for making public false statements regarding an elected official and city operations."

Saul's term on the commission is otherwise scheduled to end Nov. 1, 2021. Each commission member is appointed to a five-year term.

In an email before Tuesday's meeting, Saul referred questions to her attorney, Corey Lorenzen, of Lorenzen Law Firm in Cedar Falls.

"The only comment I would have is that we have also been informed that the public will not be allowed to weigh in on this agenda item tonight," Saul said.

Green took issue with a post made to the Facebook page, "LeaAnn for Cedar Falls," on Aug. 24. The entire page has since been deactivated, Saul confirmed, but both Green and Saul's attorney agree on the timing and wording of the post.