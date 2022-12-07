Cedar Falls Mayor Green wins Salvation Army's Battle of the Bells

CEDAR FALLS — This year’s Mayoral Battle of the Bells raised $1,715.94 for the Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls.

Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green raised $601.71, Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart raised $575.98 and Evansdale Mayor DeAnne Kobliska raised $538.25.

Social Ministries Director Grace Fee said in a news release, “The total monies raised through this year’s annual Mayoral Battle translates to one of the following: 137 nights of emergency shelter, 6 households assisted with either rent or utilities, 68 fuel vouchers to medical appointments in Iowa City or Rochester, 34 individuals receiving prescription co-pay assistance, 174 ID vouchers, 69 children with a present to open on Christmas morning, and so much more.”

The Salvation Army also received additional specialty coins for the Red Kettle Campaign.

Donations include one gold coin at Hy-Vee Ansborough, two gold coins at Hy-Vee Crossroads and a one-ounce silver bar at the Cedar Falls Wal-Mart.

All specialty coins will be part of an online public auction from 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 through noon on Friday, Dec. 30.

Further information on the auction, including item details, pictures and bid amounts will be available on the Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls website and Facebook page at 10 a.m. on Dec. 26.

Red Kettle bell ringing will continue through 3 p.m. Dec. 24.